Congressman Jim Clyburn endorses Tameika Isaac Devine for Columbia mayor

Mike Olson,
Congressman Jim Clyburn endorses City Councilwoman Tameika Isaac Devine for Columbia mayor.
Image: Matt Peron/ABC Columbia News

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A well known name in South Carolina politics voiced his support for a candidate to be the next mayor of the City of Columbia. Monday, morning U.S. Representative Jim Clyburn announced his endorsement of City Councilwoman Tameika Isaac Devine.

Congressman Clyburn says he believes Devine is the right person to lead the city into the future.

Devine will face former Benjamin advisor Sam Johnson, as well as current and former Council Members Daniel Rickenmann and Mo Baddourah in the election on November 2.

