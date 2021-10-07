Faith & Blue Blood Drive at The Meeting Place Church of Greater Columbia Friday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is partnering with The Meeting Place Church of Greater Columbia and the American Red Cross for a blood drive Friday. The Faith & Blue Blood Drive is scheduled to run from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. in The Upper Room on The Meeting Place Church of Greater Columbia campus, at 201 Columbia Mall Boulevard.

Officials say that current blood supply is low, and they need community participation to meet high demand.

If you would like to donate, you’re encouraged to make an appointment with the sponsor code “FaithBlue.” Walk-ins are welcome as well.

Officials say that donors will receive one ticket for a movie of their choice at Spotlight Cinemas Capitol 8. Officials add that blood donors in October will be emailed a link to claim a free Zaxby’s Signature Chicken Sandwich or $5 e-gift card of their choice.

The blood drive is part of Faith & Blue Weekend, a national event which officials say brings law enforcement, houses of worship and community members together to build connections.