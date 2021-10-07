Local Living: “Big Dog Bonanza” adoption event, State Fair returns next week and more!

Pawmetto Lifeline is having a “Big Dog Bonanza” adoption special. All dogs 35 pounds and up, six months and older can be adopted for only $75. Adoption fees include spay and neuter surgery, vaccinations and more. The special runs now through Saturday from 12-6 p.m. To fill out an application, visit pawmettolifeline.org.

You can attend this year’s Plant and Flower Festival. You can shop for a variety of home, yard and garden decor at the South Carolina State Farmers Market. The event runs Friday-Saturday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission and parking is free.

The Big Red Barn Retreat is hosting a Fall Jam this Saturday! The event will have a concert featuring country music artist Joe Nichols at Segra Park. Tickets cost $25 in advance and $35 at the gate. The concert will benefit veterans and first responders. Gates open at 4:30 pm.

The gates to the South Carolina State Fair open next Wednesday. Fair officials say they will follow the latest CDC COVID-19 guidelines. There will be hand sanitizing stations across the midway and social distancing. For safety purposes, there will be a mandatory clear bag policy in place. A full look at the State Fair’s COVID-19 guidelines can be found here.