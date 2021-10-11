Columbia mayoral candidate Tameika Isaac Devine unveils gun violence policy plan

Mike Olson,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Monday, Columbia mayoral candidate Tameika Isaac Devine unveiled her gun violence policy for the future of Columbia. Devine spoke at a discussion on gun violence at the Gable Oaks Apartments on Colleton Street.

The candidate for mayor says this is an issue the entire community can help solve.

Devine faces Sam Johnson, Daniel Rickenmann and Mo Baddourah in the race for mayor. The election is November 2.

