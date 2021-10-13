New initiative to help victims and survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Wednesday, local leaders announced a new tool to help victims and survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence. The South Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault (SCCADVASA) has a new partnership with Ring.

The company is donating nearly 1,000 Ring Video Doorbells and security cameras.

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin applauds the initiative as a new safety measure for survivors.

They will coordinate the distribution of the devices to member organizations across the state.