Three children previously reported missing by Orangeburg DPS found safe in Memphis
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Orangeburg says three children who were reported missing earlier this month were found safe, along with their father, in Memphis, Tennessee. Authorities say their father, Michael Dion McGee, was arrested for custodial interference.
Authorities say the children’s mother released the children to their father on October 2, and they were supposed to be returned the following day. The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety says they originally responded to a call of a custody dispute when McGee did not return 9-year-old Michael Dion McGee III, 7-year-old Gracy Ann McGeeand and 4-year-old Gerald J.L. McGee.