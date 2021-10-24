October Adoption special at Columbia Animal Services

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You still have time to bring home a furry friend.

Columbia Animal Services says it is offering an October adoption special now through October 31, 2021.

All dog and cat adoptions will be $20. All adoptions will include spay/neuter, micro-chip, feline leukemia/heartworm test, initial vaccines, and deworming.

WHO: Columbia Animal Services

WHEN: Now until October 31, 2021

WHERE: 127 Humane Lane, Columbia, SC 29209

*Face Masks Are Required

For more information, contact Columbia Animal Services at 803-776-7387