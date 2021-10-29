Prisma Health hosting free flu shots events Saturday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Flu season is here and Prisma Health wants you to get that flu shot.

Prisma Health is holding free drive-thru flu vaccination events this weekend.

You can get your shot tomorrow at the following locations.

Per Prisma Health: Free Flu Shots

9 a.m.–1p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30

W.A. Perry Middle School (Challenger Parking Lot)

2600 Barhamville Rd., Columbia, SC 29204

Webber Elementary School

140 Webber School Rd., Eastover, SC 29044

Soda City Market

1300-1600 Main St., Columbia, SC 29201