Hundreds of SCDOT employees participating in “Grab a Bag SC” litter pickup Tuesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Hundreds of South Carolina Department of Transportation employees will be hitting the roads to pick up trash Tuesday. It’s part of Lt. Governor Pamela Evette’s “Grab a Bag SC” litter pickup.

SCDOT says employees from headquarters to county offices will pick up roadside litter. They are asking drivers to use caution and be on the lookout for SCDOT employees.