DHEC: One person exposed to Rabid Fox in Richland County

DHEC: fox found near Brunner Circle and High Pointe Drive in Blythewood

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–One person and three pets were exposed to a rabid fox in Richland County, say state health officials.

According to DHEC, the fox was found near Brunner Circle and High Pointe Drive in Blythewood.

DHEC says one person was potentially exposed and is seeing a healthcare provider. Three dogs were exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

The fox was submitted to DHEC’s laboratory for testing on November 1, 2021, and was confirmed to have rabies on November 2, 2021. DHEC: If you believe that you, someone you know, or your pets have come in contact with this fox, or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Columbia office at (803) 896-0620 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m., Monday-Friday) or after hours and on holidays at (888) 847-0902 (Select Option 2). For more information about rabies from DHEC, visit scdhec.gov/health/diseases-conditions/insect-or-animal-borne-disease/rabies/.