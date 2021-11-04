Governor McMaster issues Executive Order barring SC cabinet agencies from enforcing vaccine mandate

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A new Federal mandate will require nearly 100 million workers across the Country to get the COVID-19 vaccine by January, 4 2022. If businesses do not comply with either getting all employees vaccinated or undergoing regular testing, they could face thousands of dollars in fines from the Federal Government.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster reacting to the news on Thursday.

Mcmaster admits that new variants of the virus could be around the corner, but McMaster disagrees with any vaccine mandate on the Federal level.

McMaster says he will issue an Executive Order barring any state cabinet agency from issuing or enforcing any vaccine mandate.

McMaster says he will also require state agencies to report any communication with federal government on vaccine mandates, in anticipation of litigation.

In addition, the Governor says South Carolina has joined a lawsuit, led by the state of Georgia, against a federal contractor vaccine mandate.