SCSO: Man wanted on domestic violence and kidnapping charges

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are looking for a man wanted on domestic violence and kidnapping charges. Authorities say 37-year-old William Armstrong II is accused of hitting the victim with a closed fist and keeping her inside the residence through physical violence and threats.

Investigators say the incident is alleged to have occurred on November 8.

Deputies describe Armstrong as 5’11” tall and weighing 180 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. According to officials, he will be charged with domestic violence first degree and kidnapping.

If you know where Armstrong is, call the sheriff’s office at 803-436-2000