Local Living: Salvation Army Angel Tree program kicks off this weekend, Vista Lights takes place tonight and more!

The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program gets underway this weekend. Trees will be placed at the Columbiana Centre, Walmart on Dutch Fork Road, and all Lexington Starbucks locations. On the trees, you’ll find the names of children in need and some toys or clothes they hope to get for Christmas. ABC Columbia News is a proud sponsor of the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree initiative.

Tonight is the 36th Annual Vista Lights event. It starts Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Vista and runs until 10 p.m. You can visit multiple galleries, shops and restaurants to experience their delicious dishes and holiday treasures. As always, COVID-19 protocols will be followed. For more information visit vistacolumbia.com.

ABC NEWS– Before we start playing Christmas music and wrapping presents, it’s a big weekend for grocery shopping, with Thanksgiving just one week away. We’re all double checking our lists to make sure we have all the fixings for our big meal. Online grocery sales in the U.S. hit $8.1 billion last month. ABC’s Becky Worley has some tips on how to save online and on your deliveries.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– We’re all thinking about our big Thanksgiving feasts. Before we eat our body weight in turkey and stuffing, kick off the holiday right with the 17th Annual Turkey Day 5k Thanksgiving morning. The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Midlands Turkey Day 5k is the organizations’ largest fundraiser of the year and one of the state’s largest 5k races. The walk and run event begins at 8 a.m. Thursday, November 25 at the Colonial Life Arena on Lincoln Street. It’s a morning of fun and fitness before indulging in your family feast, and all for a good cause. The annual event raises proceeds for youth programs and all proceeds go directly back into the community.