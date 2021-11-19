SCSO: Sumter man accused of kicking and choking victim in front of her children

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested a man accused of kicking a female in the stomach and choking her in front of her children. Investigators say the alleged incident occurred on October 29. Deputies say Fowler is also accused of threatening to kill the victim multiple times.

Authorities say 32-year-old Geoffrey Steven Fowler, of Sumter, is charged with domestic violence, second degree.

Officials say he was arrested Tuesday and released on bond the following day.