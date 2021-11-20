DHEC ,City of Columbia hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The City of Columbia is partnering with DHEC to get COVID-19 shots in arms. They are hosting several free clinics across the state and a few clinics on Wednesdays.

According to a release, DHEC will distribute Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson to citizens. The vaccination clinics will be from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

The next clinic will be Tuesday, November 30, 2021, Woodland Park, 6500 Olde Knight Parkway

To stay updated about upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics, please visit https://resilient.columbiasc.gov/