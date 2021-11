Columbia PD working with local authorities after discovering body

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department says it is investigating with the Columbia Fire Department and Richland County Coroner’s Office after a body was recovered. Authorities say the body was discovered in a quarry at Vulcan Materials Company.

#Update #ColumbiaPDSC Investigators are working w/ Columbia Fire & Richland Co. Coroner's office after unidentified body was recovered earlier today. More details will be released as they become available. pic.twitter.com/XB6B8h5OGo — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) November 22, 2021

Details are limited at this time as the investigation is ongoing.