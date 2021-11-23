Mother pleads for answers in murder of son turned cold case

Her 21 year old son was killed back in 2009, but the case remains open

Gaston, SC (WOLO) — Lexington County deputies continue to investigate a 2009 cold case. A then 21 year old man was murdered inside of his home, now his mother is pleading for answers.

ABC Columbia’s Tyler Ryan reports on where the case stands now, what deputies are saying about the 12 year old murder case, and what the young man’s mother is saying more than a decade after his murder.