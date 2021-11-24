Local Living: Christmas Lights on the River and Turkey Trots

You can burn some calories for a good cause before your Thanksgiving dinner. The 17th Annual Turkey Day 5K is Thanksgiving morning at 8am at Colonial Life Arena. The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Midlands hosts the event. It is the organizations’ largest fundraiser of the year. All proceeds go directly back into the community.

The Shandon Neighborhood Council is having their Turkey Trot and Burn 5K. You can burn off those Thanksgiving calories the day after Turkey Day, on Friday at 10 a.m. at Shandon Presbyterian Church. You can also wear your most creative Thanksgiving attire for a special prize. You can register at run sign up dot com.

Saluda Shoals Park is lighting up the river with the Midlands largest drive-thru light show. It runs now through December 31 on participating nights.

It runs each night from 6-10 p.m. You and the family can enjoy three miles of holiday lights and fun activities, including hay rides and a laser light show. Admission is $25 per car.