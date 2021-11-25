Local Living: After Turkey Day Trot and Seasonal Lights

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Local Living with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Allure Medical.

You can burn some calories for a good cause after your Thanksgiving dinner. The Shandon Neighborhood Council is having their Turkey Trot and Burn 5K Friday at 10 a.m.

It takes place at Shandon Presbyterian Church. You can also wear your most creative Thanksgiving attire for a special prize. You can register at run sign up dot com.

Saluda Shoals Park is lighting up the river with the Midlands largest drive-thru light show. It runs now through December 31 on participating nights from 6-10 p.m. You and the family can enjoy three miles of holiday lights and fun activities, including hay rides and a laser light show. Admission is $25 per car.