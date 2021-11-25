Tis the season: Angel Trees up across the Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–If you want to be a secret Santa for a Midlands child this year, you can stop by the Salvation Army Angel Tree.

Angel Trees are up at Columbiana Centre in the JC Penney court and at participating Lexington Starbucks and the Walmart Ballentine.

Stop by a tree and donate a gift to a child in need. https://www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn/walmart-angel-tree/

ABC Columbia is a proud partner of the Salvation Army’s effort to make sure no child goes without a gift this holiday season.