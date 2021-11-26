Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign underway

Ringing in the holiday season with the familiar Red Kettles

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you are headed to do some Holiday shopping, stop by one of the familiar Red Kettles and drop in some change.

This week the Salvation Army officially kicked off its annual Red Kettle campaign as part of the holiday season.

You can find out ways to donate as well as how and where to volunteer at the Salvation Army of the Midlands, click here https://www.salvationarmycarolinas.org/