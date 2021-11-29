DHEC: 440 new cases of COVID-19 and 4 new deaths reported Monday

DHEC is hosting free vaccine clinics across the state

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Monday DHEC reported 440 new cases of COVID-19 and 4 new deaths.

DHEC says its normal to see lower case numbers over the holidays because fewer people get tested.

State Health officials say there have been more than 917,000 positive cases of the virus since the Pandemic began.

If you are looking to get a Coronavirus vaccine, DHEC has free locations across the state, click here https://scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-vaccine