DHEC: Rabid Raccoon in Lexington County exposes two dogs

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, a rabid raccoon found near Silver Creek Drive and Platinum Drive in Lexington exposed two dogs.

DHEC says no people are known to have been exposed at this time. The two dogs will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

According to DHEC, the raccoon was submitted to the lab for testing on November 25, 2021, and was confirmed to have rabies on November 28, 2021.

“Keeping your pets up to date on their rabies vaccination is the easiest way to protect you and your family from this deadly virus,”said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program Team Leader.