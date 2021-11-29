Local Living: Lights Before Christmas, plus Christmas Pop Up

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Here’s your look at Local Living.

What better way to get into the holiday spirit than with Santa.

Christmas has made its way into downtown Columbia at Publico’s Pop-up ‘Santa Pub.’

From floor to ceiling, the restaurant has life size cut-outs of your favorite Christmas characters, a special Christmas menu, and of course, a Christmas tree.

Organizers say this new event brings Christmas to the capital city like never before.

You can light up the night at Riverbank’s Zoo’s annual Lights Before Christmas. The holiday event runs select evenings now through December 30 from 5:00pm – 9:00pm.

You can see more than one-million twinkling lights, Santa and even some animals.

COST: $12 Adults / $10 Children ages 2–12. $12 Adults / $10 Children ages 2–12. https://www.riverbanks.org/