Safety Tips for online shopping

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–As many of you head online for Cyber Monday or holiday shopping, there are some warnings about scammers.

Consumer experts have some tips to stay safe online.

Storing credit card information on a site you frequent can be convenient, but also risky if there’s a data breach.

Make sure there are reliability and privacy seals of approval on websites you are ordering from.

Also make sure your online passwords are strong.

And don’t use public wi-fi when shopping.

For more consumer information check out https://www.consumer.sc.gov/