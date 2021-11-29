Tis the Season: Adopt a child from the Salvation Army Angel Tree

You can be a Santa for a Midlands child this Christmas

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–If you’re headed to the mall for holiday shopping, you can stop by the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree.

The tree is located near the JC Penney court at Columbiana Centre Mall. The trees are also located at Lexington area Starbucks.

ABC Columbia is a proud to partner of the Salvation Army for the project.

On the trees you’ll find the names of children in need and some toys or clothes they hope to get for Christmas.

For more on giving, click the Salvation Army link https://www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn/brighten-the-holidays/