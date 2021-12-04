Local businesses dealing with Supply Chain issues

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- As more stores welcome the holiday season, locally owned businesses say they are enjoying an increase in foot traffic.

However, the impact of the pandemic can still be felt by some stores in the area, especially when it comes to supply chain issues and the amount of merchandise. We spoke with Owners at Revente in Five Points and Something Special Florist and Gifts in Columbia.

Store owners suggest getting your shopping done now, in order to find the most items.