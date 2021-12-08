Local Living: Big artists headed to Colonial Life Arena

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, music lovers listen up.

Colonial Life Arena announced two upcoming concerts.

On Friday, February 4, 2022 Hip Hop legend Master P brings his ‘No-Limit Reunion Tour to Columbia.

Tickets go on sale this Friday on line, click here https://www.ticketmaster.com/

On January 21, 2022 multi-platinum selling Country Artists ‘Alabama’ will perform at Colonial Life Arena with special guest Martina McBride. Tickets for the 50th Anniversary Tour are on sale now. Check out details at Colonial Life Arena here https://www.coloniallifearena.com/