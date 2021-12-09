Pedestrian fatally hit by tractor-trailer on I-20 in Richland

RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian died after being hit by a tractor-trailer Thursday.

Troopers say it happened on I-20 East at mile marker 68 around 3:30 a.m.

According to investigators, the driver of a 2020 Freightliner tractor-trailer fatally hit the pedestrian on the roadway.

Authorities say the driver, who was wearing a seat belt, wasn’t injured.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office and Highway Patrol are investigating.