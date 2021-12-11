President Biden to speak at SC State Commencement

ORANGEBURG. SC (WOLO) — South Carolina State University announced that President Joe Biden will be the commencement speaker at graduation.

The December Graduation at SC State University will take place Friday,  December 17th.

Biden is set to deliver the commencement address at Smith Hammond Middleton Memorial Center at 10 a.m.

Commencement seating will be limited to students, faculty and invited guests to keep with COVID-19 protocols, according to SC State.

