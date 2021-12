Prices at the Pump down in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Prices at the pump are on the way down.

Some good news if you are filling up in South Carolina.

In the Midlands, drivers are paying an average of $3.04 a gallon, down a nickel from last week.

AAA says the national average fell to $3.33 a gallon, that’s a seven-week low.