The Second Operation Blue Christmas promises to feed law enforcement

Tyler Ryan speaks with State Representative Chris Wooten about a multi-district effort to feed police

LEXINGTON SC (WOLO) – For the second year, State Representative Chris Wooten (District 69), is asking the community to come together and help give a little Christmas bonus to Law Enforcement in Lexington.

Wooten says the program, Operation Blue Christmas, aims to give Officers a $25 gift card to local restaurants started last year in District 69, and this year, with the help of several other Delegation Members, including Chip Huggins, Micah Caskey, Cally Forrest, and Russell Ott has expanded across Lexington County.

The group is wanting to raise $10,000 to help provide all Law Enforcement Officers assigned to the County, according to Wooten. “It includes all 550 Lexington County Town Officers, Deputies, Troopers, and even DNR members who serve in the County,” he says.

Local restaurants have also stepped up to help make the program work, including O’Hara’s, The Root Cellar, Alodias, and Mama Rabbitts. Wooten says that the gift card is a way to say “Thank You” to the men and women who serve our communities, and points out that 100% of every dollar donated will go directly to the Officers.

Wooten has also challenged Delegations across the Palmetto State to join the Members who participated again next year, and provide a card for every Law Enforcement Officer in the State.

They are collecting money until Friday. If you would like to make a donation, make a check out to Lexington County Heroes, and mail it to 209 Oak Branch Ct. Lexington, SC 29072, or you can Venmo @ChrisWooten69. Wooten says they will also come collect a donation directly from you.

For questions, you can contact Wooten Directly on Facebook also HERE.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Tyler Ryan is an award winning television and radio personality, writer, investigative journalist, and professional emcee. He appears daily on ABC Columbia’s Good Morning Columbia, as well as hosting the syndicated radio program Carolina Cares on the South Carolina Radio Network, and the iHeart Radio Network. Tyler also regularly appears as a criminal expert and journalist on regional and national crime based programs like Snapped and Killer Couples. You can contact him directly via EMAIL Or on the socials: Tyler’s Instagram // Tyler’s Facebook