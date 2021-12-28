SC Holiday travel and traffic: Troopers out in full force

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–If you are hitting the road, you won’t have to worry about construction delaying your trip.

The SC Department of Transportation says crews will not close lanes on interstates or other roadways unless there is an emergency through January 3, 2022.

One thing you will see more of though, is the highway patrol.

SC State Troopers are conducting their annual Sober or Slammer campaign to cut down on drinking and driving during the holidays.