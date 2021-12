USGS reports Fifth Earthquake near Elgin

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A Fifth Earthquake, centered near Elgin, occurred early Wednesday.

According to the USGS, the earthquake registered a 2.4 magnitude, centered near Elgin, SC.

The quake occurred at 4:12 this morning (12-29-21). More info: #sctweets https://t.co/K81FzaCWwy https://t.co/9GK2zfJQF3

This is the fifth low-magnitude earthquake reported in the area since Monday.