RIGHT NOW: Wind advisory for the Columbia area remains in place! Our crews have been and are continuing to respond to a number of calls for downed trees on homes and power lines.

PLEASE use caution this morning as you’re driving and stay alert as this windy 🌬 weather continues. pic.twitter.com/a5UWN8dzBd

— Columbia-Richland Fire Department (@ColaFire) January 3, 2022