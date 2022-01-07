Local activists gather at Statehouse, call for action on Capitol insurrection anniversary

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Local activists gathered at the Statehouse Thursday to mark the one year anniversary of the January 6 attack at the Capitol. Members of the group ‘Carolina for All’ held a demonstration at the Statehouse, calling on lawmakers to pass the Freedom to Vote Act, the Protecting our Democracy Act, the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and DC Statehood.

A candlelight vigil marking the anniversary was also held at the Statehouse.