UPDATED: Sunday morning forecast

ABC Columbia Chief Meteorologist John Farley and Tyler Ryan have the latest on the winter storm impacting South Carolina

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – Rain, ice, and even snow continues to pummel the Palmetto State, with the majority of the wintery mix impacting the midlands toward the northern areas. The Upstate continues to accumulate snow, while to the south and east of the Midlands see more rain.