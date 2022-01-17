Local Living: Columbia Fireflies looking for interns this season, learn more about the Betty White Challenge

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you already have a job but might be looking for a little something extra, the Columbia Fireflies are looking for interns to work baseball games. The team will have an internship fair next Wednesday, January 19 from 9:30-11:30 a.m., and again from 2:30-4:30 p.m. at Segra Park. They’re looking to hire full-time and part-time interns for catering, concessions, ticketing and TV broadcast. The team will be taking resumes and will contact applicants the week after.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Today would have been legendary actresses Betty White’s 100th birthday! If you’ve been on nearly any social media since her passing on New Year’s Eve, you’ve probably heard about the Betty White Challenge. Tyler Ryan spoke with the president of the American Humane Society about how you can still honor her life and legacy on her special day.