AG Wilson: State Grand Jury issues new indictments against Alex Murdaugh

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson says the State Grand Jury issued four new indictments against Alex Murdaugh. Officials say the indictments against the former attorney include 23 new charges. According to authorities, Murdaugh is charged with 19 counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent and four counts of computer crimes in these latest indictments.

Authorities lay out the four indictments as follows:

Indictment one (Allendale County) Indictment from alleged scheme to defraud victim out of $1,325,000.00 14 counts- Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 1 count- Computer crime, value $10,000 or more

Indictment two (Hampton County) Indictment from alleged scheme to defraud victim out of $350,245.08 2 counts- Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $10,000 or more 1 count- Computer crime, value $10,000 or more

Indictment three (Hampton County) Indictment from alleged scheme to defraud victim of $398,714.90 2 counts- Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $10,000 or more 2 counts- Computer crime, value $10,000 or more

Indictment four (Allendale County) Indictment from alleged scheme to defraud victims of $200,000, in addition to $383,056.14 fraud previously indicted Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $10,000 or more This comes in addition to prior charges



According to authorities, the 53-year-old was suspended from law practice by the South Carolina Supreme Court on September 8, 2021. He was previously indicted on accusations of a scheme to commit suicide and commit insurance fraud.

Combined with State Grand Jury indictments from November and December, officials say Murdaugh has been issued 15 indictments with 71 charges alleging a total fraud of $8,492,888.31.

Murdaugh remains at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Richland County.

You can read ABC Columbia’s coverage of Murdaugh’s previous indictments here.