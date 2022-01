Columbia Fire crews put out apartment fire on Windover Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia-Richland Fire Department says crews responded to an apartment fire on Windover Road Thursday night. Once on the scene, firefighters say they saw smoke coming from property, and they worked to put out the fire.

According to officials, an unresponsive male was found inside and carried out.

Investigators say the cause of the fire was unattended cooking.