New Healthcare program set to open at College of Charleston

School officials say they realized how much the program was needed during the pandemic

Charleston, SC (WOLO) —Students who want to be nurses will soon have another option in South Carolina.

The College of Charleston is creating a new school to train health care workers. The School of Health Sciences will open this summer.

College officials say they had been planning this for quite awhile but the COVID-19 pandemic showed how badly it was needed.