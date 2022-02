Former Governor Nikki Haley visits the Statehouse

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Former South Carolina Governor and Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley stopped by the Statehouse Tuesday.

So nice to catch up with @henrymcmaster today at the governor’s mansion. It’s a great day in South Carolina! pic.twitter.com/9dp7ufVLfw — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) February 1, 2022

Haley visited the chambers of the House and Senate, greeting lawmakers. Haley additionally visited with Governor Henry McMaster at the Governor’s Mansion.