Local Living: Main Street Shop & Dine returns to Newberry, registration open for youth baseball in Columbia and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Newberry’s Main Street Shop & Dine Night is back in action tonight! You’re invited to do some shopping throughout downtown Newberry’s Main Street, then grab a bite to eat at one of their local restaurants. Traffic is currently blocked along Main Street, and will be until roughly 9 p.m.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Popular Midlands’ mascot, Mason from the Columbia Fireflies, is looking to spread love throughout Columbia again this year. Fireflies fans can buy a ‘Surprise Mason Valentine’s’ delivery for their loved ones. Each valentines basket comes with two Fireflies opening night tickets on April 8, a Fireflies mug and two donuts from Duck Donuts. The best part, Mason will deliver every surprise himself! They cost $50, and you can order yours on the Fireflies’ website.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you’re looking for some fun in the sun this summer, registration for the City of Columbia’s Youth Summer Baseball League has officially kicked off! All children ages 3-12 can take part. The registration fee is $25 per child. You can get a registration form online at the parks and recreation website or at any local community center. Once they’re filled out, you can either submit them online again or drop them off at the city’s Parks and Recreation Administartive Office at 1111 Parkside Drive. The season runs from March 21-May 27. Registration ends March 6.