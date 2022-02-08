Lexington-Richland Five board reveals new program to help students report safety concerns

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Safety is at the top of mind for students and staff this week in Lexington-Richland School District Five. In a board meeting Monday night, members unveiled a new program that will allow students to report abuse and to better streamline the discipline process.

It’s called the NEST program, and it comes after ongoing concerns at Irmo High School. Students walked out of class last week over security concerns on campus.

District Superintendent Dr. Akil Ross says they’re working to determine the best course of action going forward.

The district is hosting a virtual parent/community town hall Tuesday at 6 p.m. to discuss new safety measures for the school.

Irmo High School students will continue virtual classes Tuesday and return to in-person Wednesday.