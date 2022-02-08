National Black HIV, AIDS awareness day

DHEC says Blacks are disproportionately impacted by HIV, AIDS

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — According to the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Black people in South Carolina are disproportionately affected by

HIV and AIDS.

Monday is National Black HIV, AIDS Awareness day.

According to the agency almost 70 percent of those, with aids or

HIV in the state are African American.

With that in mind, DHEC will be offering free screening for aids and other STD’s at its health clinics across the state Tuesday.

You can long onto DHEC’s website to find a location throughout the state where you can tested at the link provided here: https://scdhec.gov/about-dhec/locations