Local Living: Pet adoption special going on this week, litter pick-up in Richland County this weekend and more!

COLUMBIA,, SC (WOLO)– You have the chance to celebrate this Valentine’s Day by bringing home a furry friend next month! Columbia Animal Services is hosting an adoption special from February 7-14. All adoptions will be just $14. If you’re interested in adopting, Columbia Animal Services is open Monday-Friday, located on Humane Lane.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Popular Midlands’ mascot, Mason from the Columbia Fireflies, is looking to spread love throughout Columbia again this year. Fireflies fans can buy a ‘Surprise Mason Valentine’s’ delivery for their loved ones. Each valentines basket comes with two Fireflies opening night tickets on April 8, a Fireflies mug and two donuts from Duck Donuts. The best part, Mason will deliver every surprise himself! They cost $50, and you can order yours on the Fireflies’ website.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Keep the Midlands Beautiful needs your help picking up litter across Richland County this weekend. Their ‘Spotless Service Saturday’ program will focus on cleaning up Hardscrabble Road, the so-called ‘litter hot-spot.’ It will be this Saturday, February 12 from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Volunteers will be provided litter pickers, safety vests and trash bags. All volunteers will meet at the intersection of Hardscrabble and Farrow Road to get their supplies. Everyone will also receive a ‘thank you’ gift for helping Keep the Midlands Beautiful.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lake Murray Polar Plunge is celebrating 10 years in the Midlands this weekend. The annual event has raised more than $350,000 to support the more than 30,000 Special Olympics athlete programs in South Carolina. 250 plungers will take the challenge of the ‘Freezin for a Reason.’ It will be this Saturday at 10 a.m. at Dominion Energy’s Lake Murray Public Park. Participants are asked to raise a minimum of $50. There will be a costume contest at 11:15 a.m. and the plunge starts at noon.