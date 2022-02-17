After fire Thursday night, Hammond School working on learning plan for pre-k through 4th grade students

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Thursday, students in pre-k through 4th grade did not have class at Hammond School, after a fire last night. Columbia fire officials responded to the fire after 8 p.m., which damaged the lower building that houses classrooms for pre-k through 4th grade.

Authorities say the fire was contained and did not spread to the cafeteria. No one was hurt.

The head of Hammond School says they hope to have a plan for students to learn Friday.