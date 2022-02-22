Construction underway on new Health Science Lab at Columbia International University

Mike Olson,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia International University students now have some new classrooms to look forward to this upcoming fall semester. Officials broke ground this morning on the 2,200 square foot Health Science Lab, which will house biology and chemistry lab classrooms later this year.

It’s all a part of the university’s new residential nursing program to offer students a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree.

