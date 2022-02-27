17th annual Black History Parade and Festival

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The 17th annual statewide Black History Parade and Festival was held in Columbia on Saturday.

The parade was organized by the Friends United as a Neighborhood Developmental Society. The parade route started at the corner of Hampton Street and Harden Street.

The celebration continued on after with a festival at Martin Luther King Jr. Park. There was much entertainment but organizers say it was all about educating the community on black history. F.U.N.D.S. says its mission is to revisit history and bring history to a live experience.