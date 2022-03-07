OCSD: Two suspects charged with fatal shooting on Woodridge Lane

HEZEKIAH WILLIAMS Hezekiah Williams Courtesy: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office

DEAMONTA DAVIS Demonte Davis Courtesy: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says two men have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that took place last month. The sheriff says 20-year-old Hezekiah Williams is charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Authorities also say say 18-year-old Deamonta Davis was charged with murder and attempted murder last week.

“My investigators conducted a very active investigation from the minute we got this call,” the sheriff said. “We now have both of our suspects in custody.”

According to the sheriff, the two suspects are charged with a February 22 shooting that claimed the life of an Orangeburg man. Investigators say a second gunshot victim was found in the backyard of a home on Woodridge Lane.

If convicted of murder, authorities say both men could face life in prison.